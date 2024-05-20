By increasing tax, reducing corruption, we were able to manage finances for State: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief minister Siddaramaiah whose government (Congress) completed one year on Monday said that there is no question of stopping the state government's guarantee schemes. "We are also taking up development works," he said.

He mentioned that by increasing taxes and loans as per the law and reducing corruption, the Congress government was able to manage finances for guarantee schemes.

Opposition party members are spreading lies that these schemes will stop after the Lok Sabha polls which is untrue. He also said they have not sought any financial aid from the union government for their guarantee schemes.

Speaking to reporters at the press meet organised on May 20, 2023, we took oath and on the same day, the cabinet decission decided to implement these five guarantees. Within nine months after our government came into power, all five were implemented and in the year 2023-24, the state government spent 36,000 crore.

"All the allegations by BJP who were skeptical of implementation went wrong," he added. He also said that they had sought 18,000 crore compensation for farmers as the state witnessed severe drought, but only 19 per cent given.

The CM slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had stated that the Karnataka government is removing reservation of other backward caste and will be given to minorities.

"In Karnataka, since 1994, 4 per cent reservation is given to minorities and during Basavaraj Bommai government, they tried to take away this and give two per cent each to Vokkaliga and Lingayats. We have not removed the reservation from OBC," he stated.

Speaking on corruption, Siddaramaiah said after their government came into power, they constituted two commissions to probe the alleged 40 per cent commission by contractors and also alleged irregularities during COVID times.

Presently, a probe is going on. "I can't say after our government came, corruption has stopped. Corruption is a disease in society. But we have made an attempt to control it," he said.

Siddaramaiah pointed out that many criticised that they will not receive caste census, but we did. "If we don't take up caste census, how will we know the status of socio and economic of people. We got independence more than 76 years and many things has changed. We need to know. That is why we need caste census," he said.

He also pointed that prime minister Narendra Modi government has implemented ten per cent reservation for EWS category. "Which community in India is now out of reservation ambit? There is no meaning of people protest against reservation," he added.