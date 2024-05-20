Crime Branch cracks down on rave party at GR farmhouse in Bengaluru; recover drugs, passport of YSRC MLA

BENGALURU: The Anti-Narcotics wing of Central Crime Branch (CCB) police cracked down on a rave party at GR farmhouse near Electronic City in Bengaluru in the wee hours on Sunday.

During the raid, the police found 16 MDMA pills, cocaine and the passport belonging to YSRC MLA Kakani Govardhana Reddy from Sarvepalli assembly constituency in a Mercedes-Benz car parked at the site.

Additionally over 20 luxury cars were found at the venue. It is learned that the party was attended by over 100 attendees including models, IT employees and Telugu actresses.

According to the CCB police, the party was organised by a Hyderabad-based person named Vasu in the farmhouse owned by Gopala Reddy, the owner of Concorde Group. The event was billed as a "sunset to sunrise" party, starting at 5 PM and continuing until 6 AM, a source said.

A case has been registered at the Electronics City Police Station and further investigations are on.