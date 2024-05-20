Karnataka: BJP MLA booked for threatening, abusing cops

MANGALURU: Belthangady BJP MLA Harish Poonja was booked for allegedly threatening, abusing and obstructing the police from performing their duty, on Sunday. A video of the MLA purportedly barging into the police station and abusing a uniformed cop in front of BJP workers has gone viral.

According to a statement, the Belthangady police arrested BJP Yuva Morcha taluk president Shashiraj Shetty, following a raid on an illegal stone quarry at Mudala in Melanthabettu village, on Saturday. Explosives used in the quarry, trucks and stones were seized. Police booked Shetty and another BJP worker, Pramod Ujire. Ujire is absconding, while Shetty was remanded to 15 days judicial custody.

Learning of Shetty’s arrest, Poonja and his supporters allegedly barged into the Belthangady police station on Saturday night and sat on dharna. In a video posted online by Poonja himself, he can be heard abusing cops for arresting Shetty. He also accuses them of acting at the behest of Congress leaders, and pressurises them to release Shetty.