Karnataka: Murder victim Anjali’s sister survives suicide attempt

On Saturday, during a mass protest held to condemn the gruesome murder of Anjali in Hubballi, Yashoda took ill and was taken back to her residence on Veerapura Street. Later in the night, she consumed phenol and collapsed on the ground. Some family members and neighbours shifted her to the hospital.

Yashoda has been the voice of the family ever since her sister was stabbed to death by the accused Vishwanath alias Girish Sawant. Yashodha, a witness to the murder of her sister, has been demanding severe punishment for Sawant ever since Anjali’s murder took place. She had also given a statement to the media in which she accused the police of negligence. She said the family members had approached Bendigeri Police Station after Sawant had threatened to kill Anjali at her residence. This matter was allegedly taken lightly by the police and no complaint was filed.

After the murder, the police suspended a woman constable and an inspector of Bendigeri Police Station. On Sunday, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP leader Aravind Bellad called on the family members of Anjali. Meanwhile, Lingayat seers have been demanding suitable compensation for the family which is poor.