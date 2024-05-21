Developers have failed to design layouts properly: DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: A day after the flash floods in the gated community villas in Yelahanka zone, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar visited the spot to assess the situation.

They said that the officials have been instructed to issue notices to developers of private layouts who do not provide proper infrastructure.

After inspecting the Rajakaluves in the city, Deputy Chief Minister said, “In private layouts, water seeps into houses due to lack of proper drainage system. Problems arises when the rainwater gets mixed with the sewage water. The developers are at fault here, for not making proper arrangements while designing the layout. People are suffering due to the lack of proper arrangements for rainwater to flow. Developers have not done their duty properly, even after taking money from the people. Civic body officials will be asked to rectify the inconvenience caused by the developers,” said Shivakumar. After a meeting with the residents of flood-impacted Ramanashree Gardenia and Northwood villas, Shivakumar said,

“Permission has been obtained to take up the unfinished canal work forward. Separate arrangements will be made for the flow of rainwater and sewage water, and the work will be undertaken as soon as possible.” Areas that are impacted by the rain every year, will be identified, and their development will be taken up, step by step, he added.

When asked about the Rajkaluve encroachment, he said, “Action will be taken against those who have encroached private layouts.” He also said that notice will issued to those who do not install STPs.

After inspection of the royal canal passing through the Jawahar Lal Nehru Centre for Modern Science Research (JNCSAR) adjacent to Rachenahalli Lake, Shivakumar said that the work will be completed within the next month. “If it rains again, all preparations have been made to prevent the flood situation.”