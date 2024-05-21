Hiring private taxi from KIA to Bengaluru? Be ready to pay more

BENGALURU: In a move that could shoot up the fare for flyers coming to the city from the Kempegowda International Airport, a fee of Rs 150 has been introduced from Monday morning for private taxis (yellow board ones) that enter the Arrivals area to pick up passengers from the airport.

This fee is minimum and valid only up to 7 minutes. Drivers will have to pay Rs 300 for the next seven minutes.

There are no charges for personal vehicles for a maximum of 7 minutes, but they too have to pay Rs 150 if this duration is exceeded (till the 14th minute). The charges have come into immediate effect at both KIA terminals. Angry and shocked private taxi operators, who operate an average of 15,000 trips to the airport daily, are planning a major protest on the airport premises on Wednesday.

The move will not impact those arriving by cab aggregator taxis like Ola or Uber as they have separate parking spaces inside the airport. However, if these taxis enter the Arrivals zone to scout for passengers, they also have to pay.

A source from Bangalore International Airport Ltd, said the charges have been announced on its website.

The idea behind it is to decongest the space in both terminals which are completely taken over by cabs.