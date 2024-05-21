Zero achievement by Karnataka govt in one year: BJP

BENGALURU: As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s government completed one year in office on Monday, the opposition BJP said the government’s achievement is zero.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra said the government had failed on all fronts, including providing relief to farmers suffering due to drought, maintaining law and order, it had increased power tariff and stamp duty rates, and taken a confrontational approach towards the Centre.

“This government’s achievement in one year is zero. Development works in the state have come to a standstill. The CM and ministers have not started any new work, and are projecting implementation of guarantees itself as a big development,” the BJP leader said.

The State government failed to handle the drought situation properly, and farmers never felt there was an elected government in the state, he said. Over 692 farmers died by suicide, as the government is anti-farmer, he said.

In the past eight to nine months, the crime rate in Karnataka has gone up considerably, Vijayendra said, citing the recent murders in Hubballi, Kodagu and attack on BJP workers in Kalaburagi. He also slammed the State government for releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka urged the Governor to dismiss the government that had failed on all fronts. There is no safety for women in the state and Home Minister G Parameshwara himself admitted there were police lapses in Anjali Ambiger’s murder in Hubballi, he said. “I don’t know who is in charge of the Home department,” he added.

Accusing the government of minority appeasement, Ashoka said pro-Pakistan slogans were raised in Vidhana Soudha corridors, a shopkeeper playing Hanuman Chalisa was assaulted and some people from a minority community assaulted a police official inside a police station.

“This government has failed to even take off. Development in one year is zero. Not a single irrigation, drinking water or road project has been taken up. There is no money to even repair school buildings,” he said. “The financial position is so bad that the government is on ventilator.”