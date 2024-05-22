23mm excess rain across Karnataka this year

BENGALURU: Karnataka has been witnessing regular rainfall in the month of May, which has resulted in the state registering good rainfall compared to the average pre-monsoon showers witnessed in the state in the same time period.

According to IMD, Karnataka received 107.8 mm rain between March to May 21 this year, as against the 87.4mm rain recorded during the same time every year, thereby recording a 23 mm excess rainfall this year.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted more rain for the next three days for Southern and Coastal Karnataka.

According to the IMD, Chikkamagaluru district in South-Interior Karnataka recorded 217.9 mm, followed by Hassan at 194.3 mm, Kodagu at 194 mm and Chamarajanagar 153.8 mm in South Interior Karnataka. Similarly, in Coastal Karnataka, Dakshina Kannada received 178.1 mm rain while Dharwad and Gadag in North-Interior Karnataka recorded 120.9 mm and 120.3 mm of rainfall respectively.

The IMD has forecast that there will be heavy rains coupled with thunderstorms and gusty winds till Tuesday in Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Kolar, Bengaluru Rural and other parts of South Interior Karnataka.