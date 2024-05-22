BJP leaders don’t read budget, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

MANGALURU: CM Siddaramaiah on Tuesday hit back at BJP leaders for alleging zero development during the last one year of the Congress rule, mentioning that they neither read the budget copy nor understand economics. Speaking to reporters here, he slammed the BJP leaders, alleging that they are busy peddling lies.

“We have completed one year in office. BJP is peddling lies and saying that we have done nothing. We have given a Rs 1.20-lakh crore budget, including guarantees. We have increased allocation for irrigation from Rs 16,000 crore to Rs 18,000 crore. Is it not development? BJP leaders do not read budgets nor do they understand economics. Is economic welfare of the poor not development? Along with political freedom, we need to have economic and social justice,” he added.