BENGALURU: In all, 145 people in Karnataka have applied for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). They have sent their applications to the Postal Department, said postal sources. Surprisingly, all of them are from just two districts in the state.

“We have received 143 applications from Raichur and two from Dakshina Kannada. Most of them are Hindus from Pakistan. There is no deadline for sending the applications as it is an ongoing process,” the source said.

Another source said, “We don’t know when these individuals relocated to Raichur, but our Divisional Office there has received 143 applications. Bengaluru has four divisional offices, but it has not received even one application.”

CAA offers Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis who migrated from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan before December 31, 2014. After implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on March 11 this year, a notification was issued making postal and Railway employees members of an empowered committee to verify and issue certificates.