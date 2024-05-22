Centre yet to respond on request to cancel Prajwal's diplomatic passport: Karnataka Home Minister

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday said there is no response yet from the Centre regarding the request seeking the cancellation of the diplomatic passport of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexual abuse of women, on the basis of an arrest warrant issued against him by a court.

He said it is the duty of the Centre to provide help within the framework of law, by cancelling the diplomatic passport.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the state government to probe the serial sex abuse charges against the MP, had written to the Ministry of External Affairs to cancel his diplomatic passport.

"Still nothing has come (from the Centre), the Centre also should help us, that's what we are urging. There is no meaning in only criticising, within the framework of law, the Centre should also help us," Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "the Chief Minister had written a letter to the Prime Minister seeking cancellation of the diplomatic passport (of Prajwal Revanna), but we have not got any response to it. Now that the court has issued an arrest warrant against him, the SIT has written a letter informing the same through official channels. Cancelling his passport after a warrant being issued against him is their (Central government's) duty."

"The Central government has to help us, it is not the question of Revanna or Prajwal Revanna, it is the question of law. They have to cooperate. It is also the duty of the Central government to protect the law, and they will have to understand it," he added.