Farmer ends life after private lender detains his family in Belagavi district

BELAGAVI: A farmer, who had borrowed money from a woman private lender, committed suicide after she kept his family in her custody, at Islampur village of Hukkeri taluk on Monday.

Because of the severe drought and loss of his crop, the farmer, Raju Khotagi, had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh from the woman, Siddavva Bayyanavar, of the same village, five months ago. He was paying an interest of 10% per month. Two days ago, Siddavva asked Khotagi to repay the entire amount along with interest in one go.

He asked her for two days to arrange the money. But she refused and told Khotagi that he has to leave his son Basavaraj with her till he returned the money. Khotagi and his wife Durgavva went around asking for money, but as they could not, they approached Siddavva and requested her to release Basavaraj. But Siddavva also detained Durgavva.

She kept them with her for two days even as Khotagi desperately ran around looking for money. A frustrated Khotagi died by suicide on Monday, sources said.