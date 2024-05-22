Get ready for local body polls, DK Shivakumar to Congress workers

BENGALURU: Deputy CM and KPCC President DK Shivakumar asked party workers and leaders to get ready for the upcoming local body polls. Claiming it is not important for how many days he leads the organisation as KPCC president, but his contribution to strengthen the party when he steps down. “We are making an action plan regarding this for the next three months,” he said.

Shivakumar was speaking at the death anniversary function of former PM Rajiv Gandhi at the KPCC office on Tuesday. He said many leaders, from former PM Jawaharlal Nehru to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, had risen from the local body to the national level.

“There is a need to strengthen the party base, for which the party will reorganise all the units. You have to work hard. If you think wearing a khadi outfit and driving up in a car will make you MLC, you are mistaken. Get more votes from your booth and then demand. If you can’t make it happen, we will get it done by others,” he said.