HD Kumaraswamy again demands that DK Shivakumar should quit

BENGALURU: Keeping up his demand for DCM DK Shivakumar’s resignation over his alleged role in the Prajwal Revanna pen drive case, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy repeated the charge that Prajwal’s former driver Karthik Gowda had given the pen drive to Shivakumar.

Kumaraswamy told reporters here on Tuesday that when Shivakumar has been associated with this case, it is not correct to keep him in the cabinet, and he should be removed immediately. “It looks like the government is itself protecting Shivakumar in this case,” he said. The DCM is also keeping mum after an alleged conversation between Devaraje Gowda and Shivarame Gowda went viral.

In reaction, Shivakumar said Kumaraswamy is getting restless without power. He had assumed that he would be kingmaker again, but people had given him only 19 seats in the Assembly polls last year, he said.

Kumaraswamy also alleged that the BJP-JDS alliance has left the Congress disappointed as it is going to lose the election badly. “By blaming the alliance in the pen drive case, Congress leaders are bringing out their frustration of losing polls even before the results,” he said and demanded a CBI inquiry. “We will discuss this with our legal experts,” he added.