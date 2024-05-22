Karnataka: Youth loses leg in road mishap, onlookers shoot videos

GADAG: A youth lost his leg when a tipper ran over the lower part of his body after he fell from his bike. The victim, Vinayak Huded (23), was writhing in pain after he was tossed into the air and fell at a distance, near Mallasamudra village, Gadag district. He tied a kerchief on his leg, which was bleeding.

Instead of helping the youth, however, onlookers began filming his plight on their mobile phones and sharing it on social media. Finally, another youth came to his aid after 20 minutes, and called some villagers who shifted him to GIMS Hospital in a private vehicle.

The incident occurred when Huded and Manjunath Sanshi from Harti village visited the RTO near Mallasamudra. While returning to Harti, they tried to negotiate a hump on Gadag-Lakshmeshwar Road, but their bike lost balance and both fell down. A tipper that was behind them ran over Huded’s leg. Huded is currently in Hubballi’s KIMS Hospital for further treatment.