KIA Arrivals zone charges rolled back

BENGALURU: The move by airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), on Monday to arbitrarily levy charges on taxi operators and personal vehicles of passengers arriving to the airport, has been rolled back within 15 hours of its imposition.

The decision came after major altercations and nasty scenes played out in the Arrivals zone of the airport between staff collecting the fee and irate drivers on Monday. A massive protest call given by taxi unions scheduled to take place on Wednesday (May 22) has been called off after the rollback.

N V Sridhar, president of Jai Karnataka Taxi Drivers Association told TNIE, “The fee collection from drivers began on Monday at 6 am and finally ended late night itself.”

A BIAL source confirmed that the fee collection was stopped by 9 pm on Monday. “We decided to put it on hold temporarily and hold talks on Tuesday.”