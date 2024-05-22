Panchamsalis to take up quota agitation again in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Panchamsalis are seeking reservation and will seriously consider if they should launch ‘Ugra Horata’ (violent struggle) or ‘Shanti Horata’ (peaceful struggle), warned Kudala Sangama Mutt seer Jayamrutyunjaya Swamiji. The swami, who has been spearheading the reservation issue, announced that he would restart the protest after the model code of conduct comes to an end in the first week of June.

Speaking exclusively to TNIE from Karwar, Uttara Kannada district, the swamiji said, “We have 20 Panchamsali MLAs and we will hold a meeting of all MLAs in Malai Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajnagar shortly, where we will discuss this issue and strategies threadbare. To begin with, we will hold a meeting of Kudala Sangama devotees on Thursday in Karwar, where we will discuss this issue at the preliminary level.’’

He expressed concern that they had approached the state Congress government to include it in their party manifesto, but it had not been done. He said they had temporarily suspended the agitation in March, after the model code of conduct was announced for the general elections. The Panchamsalis, a majority Lingayat sub-sect who make up 40-45 per cent of all Lingayats, and mostly based out of North Karnataka, had taken up their agitation in 12 districts so far, and would now continue it in 18 districts.