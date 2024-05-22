Phone-tapping: Karnataka BJP calls for CBI probe

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka urged the state government to order a probe by the CBI into phone-tapping allegations levelled against it by former CM HD Kumaraswamy.

The BJP leader said phone-tapping equipment can be procured from China for Rs 40-50 lakh. They need to probe how many pieces of such equipment have come to Karnataka and who has kept them in their houses. Responding to a question on Kumaraswamy’s allegations, the Opposition Leader said some police officers have also told him that opposition leaders’ phones were tapped. “If the government is saying they have not done it, let them find out how many pieces of phone-tapping equipment have arrived from China and seize them,” he said.

Ashoka said Kumaraswamy made the statement based on the information he got. Phone-tapping is illegal and those involved in it should be sent to jail, he said. Meanwhile, senior BJP leaders, including Ashoka, on Tuesday held a meeting to discuss the party strategy to win six Council seats.