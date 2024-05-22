Turf Club seeks permission from Karnataka HC to hold races

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday asked the Advocate-General to get instructions by Thursday whether the State government can give temporary permission to Bangalore Turf Club Ltd (BTCL)., to conduct horse races on May 25 and 26, pending consideration of BTCL’s applications seeking licence for racing fixtures of 2024-25.

Justice MGS Kamal passed the interim order after hearing preliminary arguments on petitions filed by BTCL, Karnataka Racehorse Owners’ Association and Karnataka Trainers’ Association. They sought direction to the government to consider the applications filed by BTCL, seeking licences.

The petitioners said the government has not granted licence since April this year. Racehorse owners have said that all their horses are in the city as races are scheduled only at BTC in May, June and July, and non-grant of licences is affecting them.

However, the AG said the government requires four to six weeks to consider whether a licence can be granted, as it has to examine the outcome of investigation of criminal cases registered against bookies for allegedly evading taxes and illegally collecting betting money.