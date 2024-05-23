128 fall ill after eating prasada in Belagavi district

BELAGAVI: As many as 128 devotees, who had consumed maha prasada at the Bireshwar and Karemma Goddess Jatra (Fair), were admitted to hospital after they complained of vomiting and loose motion in Hulikatti village of Saundatti taluk.

The number of patients increased from 46 devotees on Tuesday to 128 on Wednesday. Of them, five are said to be serious and have been shifted to the Dharwad District Hospital. Hundreds of devotees, who had participated in the jatra at Hulikatti village, had consumed rice and mango juice served as maha prasad.

Soon after, many of them started feeling uncomfortable. Some started vomiting, while others had loose motion. All were admitted to the government hospital at Saundatti.

A team from the Health Department, led by District Health Officer Dr Mahesh Kone, rushed to the village. He deputed a team of doctors to camp in the village as a precautionary measure.

Dr Kone confirmed that there was no casualty. He said that all the patients are being treated and doctors are keeping an eagle’s eye on the health status of the patients.

All measures have been taken to ensure that the people in Hulikatti are immediately attended to by doctors if they need any medical help, he added. Meanwhile, local MLA Vishwas Vaidya also rushed to the village and hospital to check the situation by discussing with officials and doctors