49 Andhra Pradesh tourists spend sleepless night on Gadag outskirts after bus seized

GADAG: As many as 49 tourists from Andhra Pradesh spent an entire night outside the RTO office on a hillock on the outskirts of Gadag on Tuesday after the private bus in which they were travelling was seized by officials. The tourist bus was travelling from Hyderabad to Karnataka.

The passengers, including women and children, had to pay for the mistake of the driver and owner of the bus.

Gadag RTO officer Lakshmikant said, “The bus has no proper documents and the chassis number and engine number are fake. There is a possibility that two buses are being run using the same numbers. It will be difficult to identify the bus if it meets with any accident and hence as per law we seized the bus.” The RTO office in Gadag is on top of a small hillock at Mallasamudra which is far from the city. The tourists were struggling to find hotels, small shops or eateries till Wednesday morning.

The passengers from Pulivendula town in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district were on a 10-day tour to three states for which they hired the bus for Rs 1.7 lakh through travel agent Lakshmi Narayan. The bus, bearing registration number AP 03 TE8520, was coming from Raichur to Gadag when it was seized late Tuesday night.

The tourists tried to explain their ordeal to the guards present there, but language became a barrier for them. The passengers could get another bus only after 3 pm and they left for Goa.