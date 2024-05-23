Hassan DySp loses Rs 15.98 lakh to cyber fraudsters

HASSAN: Hassan sub-division DySP Murulidhar has reportedly lost Rs 15.98 lakh from his bank account as the cash in the account was transferred directly to unknown account numbers through online fraud. Murulidhar, who has lodged a complaint to cyber crime, economic and Narcotic offenses police station in Hassan on May 21, said that he came to know about the fraud only after getting a message to his phone on May 20.

The miscreants transferred Rs 15.98 lakh to different accounts in 10 transactions via online from a bank in Madikeri, where Murulidhar had the deposits. Murulidhar has informed the manager of the branch where the staff confirmed that the amount has been transferred to different accounts in different banks from his account. According to the CEN police, this is a new type of cyber fraud as the cash was directly transferred to different accounts online.