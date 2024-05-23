HDK takes on Karnataka govt over its response to crop loss

MYSURU: State JDS president and former CM, HD Kumaraswamy, visited the crop-affected areas in Piriyapatna taluk following last week’s heavy rain.

During his visit, Kumaraswamy intensified his criticism of the State Government and questioned its preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season, noting the severe damage to crops in districts like Mysuru, Chitradurga, Vijayapura, Tumkuru, and Dharwad.

“In urban areas like Mysuru and Bengaluru, water seeped into houses, troubling residents. However, the government is limited to statements and is not prepared to face the monsoon,” he said.

Kumaraswamy lamented the lack of support for farmers who have suffered losses, highlighting the suicides of farmers in Maddur and Gadag. “Is this under the control of the government or not? No minister has met the families of the farmers who committed suicide and consoled them,” Kumaraswamy added.

“Neither the CM nor those in the Cabinet care about the problems of the state. Apart from complaining against BJP leaders or creating conflicts with the Union Government, this government has not achieved anything,” he said.

Earlier, when he spoke to reporters in Mysuru, he said, “People around DyCM DK Shivakumar are the real terrorists. He should mind his words before commenting.” On the controversy surrounding his nephew and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, Kumaraswamy said, “Punish Prajwal if he is found guilty. The power of CMs is not permanent. We are fighting a legal battle against the misuse of power.” Kumaraswamy also mentioned a pen drive allegedly containing evidence of alleged government corruption.