High drama as cops try to arrest MLA Poonja from home 

MANGALURU: High drama prevailed at the residence of BJP MLA Harish Poonja at Gardadi in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday when the police reportedly went to arrest him for allegedly threatening the cops over the arrest of a BJP worker in an illegal stone quarry case. A police team led by DySP Arun Nagegowda arrived at the MLA’s house at around 10 am. As the news spread, a large number of BJP leaders and workers gathered at the spot to express solidarity with the MLA.

An advocate representing Poonja said when they questioned the purpose of the police visit, they were told that they had only come to take the MLA to the police station for questioning. But he said they objected to it, stating that, as per CrpC Section 41, the police can only issue notice to the accused and cannot take him to the police station for questioning.Referring to the IPC sections under which the MLA is booked, the advocate said the charges attract less than seven years of imprisonment, and there are guidelines to police from the Supreme Court on how to proceed in such cases.

BJP leaders, including MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLAs D Vedavyas Kamath and Bhagirathi Marulya, and BJP Lok Sabha candidate Capt. Brijesh Chowta, who were at the spot, condemned the police action and even threatened to give a call for a Dakshina Kannada bandh if the MLA is arrested.