Karnataka CM rubbishes phone-tapping allegations

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that he has never ordered for any phone tapping in his political career and will not do so in the future too. The CM was responding to state JDS chief HD Kumaraswamy’s allegations that phones of his family members were being tapped in connection with the alleged sex scandal involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna. Addressing a press conference at his official residence ‘Krishna’ on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah said that Kumaraswamy is making allegations to divert attention from the Prajwal case.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy had alleged that his phones and that of his family members were being tapped to collect information on the case involving Prajwal. The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka had demanded a CBI probe into the phone-tapping allegations. The CM further added that after the Lok Sabha election results are announced on June 4, the Congress will discuss about the elections to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The Chief Minister also rubbished Ashoka’s remarks that the CM and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar have done a photo shoot after the completion of one year of the “guarantee government”. Shivakumar also denied the Opposition’s allegations against the government.