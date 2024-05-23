Karnataka: Pothole task force gets 30-day deadline

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that a special task force will be formed to address the issue of potholes in Bengaluru. Addressing the media after city rounds on Wednesday to check precautionary measures before the arrival of the monsoon, Siddaramaiah said there are 5,500 potholes on the city’s ward roads. “There are 557 potholes on main roads and sub-roads, 67 roads have deteriorated and a special task force will be formed to fix them.”
“Senior traffic police officers should be in the task force too as it will help in identifying and fixing potholes at the earliest,” he said, adding that a month’s time has been given to fix all potholes in the city.
The CM also said the deputy chief minister and other ministers from Bengaluru, BBMP officials, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and other departments have visited many areas. “There may be more rain than usual, and there is information that there’s a flood-like situation in some places already.”
DCM DK Shivakumar conducted a tour of Yelahanka after water had entered 20 houses there. The problem was solved by talking to the forest department. When it rains heavily near Gali Anjaneya Temple, water cannot flow as the height of the rajakaluve is not proper, the CM said, adding that instructions have been given to build a parallel canal as an alternative to resolve the issue.
Earlier, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath informed the CM that a parallel canal costing Rs 11.5 crore should be built, for which the CM gave the green signal.
Siddaramaiah said the rajakaluve network runs for 860km in Bengaluru, and during its earlier stint, the Congress government had cleared encroachments on 491km. The previous government had ordered clearing of 195km, but the tender was given in January 2023. A sum of Rs 1,800 crore will be spent to clear the rajakaluve, which was sanctioned during the previous BJP government. Now, 174km of rajkaluve has to be cleared, for which Rs 2,000 crore is required. Besides, there are 12 cases in court related to 12.25km, and instructions have been given to take action to settle this, he added.
The CM said that wherever development work is slow, instructions have been given to speed up work. “Directions have been given to prune dead and dangerous trees and branches, fix footpath problems and prevent dumping of garbage in the Raja canal and dredge the rajakaluve before the onset of the monsoon,” the CM said.
The drainage system has become narrow near Silk Board Metro station, and steps have been taken to widen it, he said. Officials have been told to fix the drainage system to avoid stagnation of water in Madiwala Lake in Bommanahalli, and a notice has been given to evacuate encroachers.
The CM took BPSCL construction firm to task as they have made only 4 per cent progress in the past six months on the construction of the Ejipura flyover. He said a notice should be served seeking explanation, and if they don’t fall in line and expedite work, the contract should be terminated.