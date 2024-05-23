Karnataka: Pothole task force gets 30-day deadline

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that a special task force will be formed to address the issue of potholes in Bengaluru. Addressing the media after city rounds on Wednesday to check precautionary measures before the arrival of the monsoon, Siddaramaiah said there are 5,500 potholes on the city’s ward roads. “There are 557 potholes on main roads and sub-roads, 67 roads have deteriorated and a special task force will be formed to fix them.”

“Senior traffic police officers should be in the task force too as it will help in identifying and fixing potholes at the earliest,” he said, adding that a month’s time has been given to fix all potholes in the city.

The CM also said the deputy chief minister and other ministers from Bengaluru, BBMP officials, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and other departments have visited many areas. “There may be more rain than usual, and there is information that there’s a flood-like situation in some places already.”

DCM DK Shivakumar conducted a tour of Yelahanka after water had entered 20 houses there. The problem was solved by talking to the forest department. When it rains heavily near Gali Anjaneya Temple, water cannot flow as the height of the rajakaluve is not proper, the CM said, adding that instructions have been given to build a parallel canal as an alternative to resolve the issue.