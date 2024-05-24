50-year-old man held for reckless driving, damaging cars, bikes in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Former Law Minister and Rajajinagar MLA S Suresh Kumar posted a video on ‘X’ of a reckless driver damaging a few vehicles in Basaveshwaranagar. The MLA tagged the police for stringent action. In a quick response, the Vijayanagar traffic police arrested the 50-year-old driver and seized the car.

A bystander, identified as Venkatesh, was injured in the incident. A child is said to have narrowly escaped from being run over. The incident happened on Tuesday morning at 8.30 am near the NPS junction on West of Chord Road. The suspect drove recklessly damaging both two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

The car driver has been detained and the car seized. The MLA, after posting the video on Wednesday night, had tagged Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) and DCP (West Traffic). Replying to the MLA’s post, the Vijayanagar traffic police said that a suo moto case has been registered for rash driving on a public way ( IPC Section 279) and also under the IMV Act. The 50-year-old car driver from Rajajinagar was arrested and released on station bail on Wednesday night.