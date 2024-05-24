Congress will win 20 seats in Karnataka, say ministers at dinner with CM, DyCM

BENGALURU: With just days left for the results of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections to be declared (June 4), members of the Karnataka Cabinet have expressed confidence in the Congress winning at least 20 seats in the state.

At a dinner party hosted by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday evening, the ministers put forth their findings before CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM and said that the five guarantees implemented by the government would help Congress candidates win.

Several ministers from North Karnataka, whose children were fielded as candidates, expressed confidence in winning their respective Lok Sabha seats. The list includes Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, whose son Sagar fought the polls from Bidar; Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, whose son Mrinal contested from Belagavi; and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, whose daughter Priyanka has contested from Chikkodi.

“Almost all the ministers expressed confidence that they would ensure the victory of the respective LS seats they were tasked with. So, we are certain to win 20 of the 28 seats... whatever might be the intelligence report. There was no BJP wave. There was a wave in favour of Congress because of the five guarantees. The women stood in long lines for hours, which was a testimony to them being impressed by the guarantees,” Eshwar Khandre told reporters.