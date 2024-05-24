Five-point plan to end Bengaluru’s infra woes

BENGALURU: A five-point programme has been designed to solve major infrastructure problems of Bengaluru city, including clean drinking water and roadblock problems.

Addressing the media after the officers’ meeting on Thursday, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, “Identification and conservation of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) properties, property tax, government canal, lake encroachment operation are included in this five-point programme.”

He was part of the inspection tour which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah conducted in some parts of the city on Wednesday. “Since many problems were found, a meeting of officials of all departments related to Bengaluru city was held to solve the problem,” the DCM added.

BBMP should maintain clean drinking water units and test the quality of water supplied in all parts of the city, and also provide quality results to Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

He also spoke on rajakaluve encroachments and said the court had earlier directed them to vacate the encroachments. While 2,626 encroachments were identified in 2016-17, a total of 556 encroachments were cleared by 2022-23.