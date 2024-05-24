Five-point plan to end Bengaluru’s infra woes

BENGALURU: A five-point programme has been designed to solve major infrastructure problems of Bengaluru city, including clean drinking water and roadblock problems.
Addressing the media after the officers’ meeting on Thursday, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, “Identification and conservation of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) properties, property tax, government canal, lake encroachment operation are included in this five-point programme.”
He was part of the inspection tour which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah conducted in some parts of the city on Wednesday. “Since many problems were found, a meeting of officials of all departments related to Bengaluru city was held to solve the problem,” the DCM added.
BBMP should maintain clean drinking water units and test the quality of water supplied in all parts of the city, and also provide quality results to Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).
He also spoke on rajakaluve encroachments and said the court had earlier directed them to vacate the encroachments. While 2,626 encroachments were identified in 2016-17, a total of 556 encroachments were cleared by 2022-23.
Now, 1,136 new encroachments have been identified, making it a total of 4,316 encroachments. The Survey department collected this encroachment information. Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF) will be given legal and other support to clear the encroachments. “I have instructed that applications received from the public regarding encroachment at the government programme should be disposed of quickly,” he said, adding that out of 182 lakes, 116 lakes need to be surveyed for encroachment.
BWSSB is entrusted with the responsibility of filling treated water into lakes. If there is water in the lakes, encroachment will be avoided, groundwater will increase. Steps are being taken in this regard, stated Shivakumar.
The CM informed that there are more than 5,000 potholes on the city roads. After the Lok Sabha election results, an app will be released where the public can take photos of road blocks and provide information.