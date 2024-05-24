Karnataka education department releases list of 17,000 authorised schools

BENGALURU: The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) on Thursday released a list of over 17,000 private schools in Karnataka that have received its authorisation. However, parents are left anxious as there was no notification on how many schools did not get the department’s nod and what happens to students who are already enrolled in them.

The list uploaded on the DSEL’s website offers names of schools district-wise under which one must select the block and look through an array of listed names to see if their child’s school is authorised and verify the duration for which permission has been granted. The list also mentions the boards and classes that the school can offer.

In Bengaluru alone, over 3,064 schools have received the stamp of approval with the maximum schools in Bengaluru South (1,312) followed by North (1,302) and Rural (449). When TNIE reached out to department officials to get an accurate number on how many schools were rejected, they did not have a consolidated number yet.