MEA ‘processing’ request to cancel Prajwal Revanna’s passport

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: The Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that it has received a request from the Karnataka government to revoke the diplomatic passport of Prajwal Revanna, the suspended Janata Dal (Secular) MP who is an accused in multiple cases of sexual abuse. “A request made by Karnataka government to cancel Prajwal Revanna’s passport is being processed under the provisions of the Passports Act of 1967,” said an official.

The MEA’s reaction came after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shot off a second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to do the needful to cancel Prajwal’s diplomatic passport. The Karnataka CM had written to Modi on May 1 as well.

The 33-year-old grandson of JD(S) chief and former PM H D Deve Gowda is reportedly holed up in Germany after slipping out of India on April 26 using his diplomatic passport.

Once the passport is revoked, he will not be able to fly through the normal channels. If he tries to use the revoked passport, he will be held and deported. “If he wants to come back, he will have to approach the nearest Indian embassy for a travel document that would enable him to return to India,” said an official.