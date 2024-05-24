MEA ‘processing’ request to cancel Prajwal Revanna’s passport

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: The Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that it has received a request from the Karnataka government to revoke the diplomatic passport of Prajwal Revanna, the suspended Janata Dal (Secular) MP who is an accused in multiple cases of sexual abuse. “A request made by Karnataka government to cancel Prajwal Revanna’s passport is being processed under the provisions of the Passports Act of 1967,” said an official.
The MEA’s reaction came after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shot off a second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to do the needful to cancel Prajwal’s diplomatic passport. The Karnataka CM had written to Modi on May 1 as well.
The 33-year-old grandson of JD(S) chief and former PM H D Deve Gowda is reportedly holed up in Germany after slipping out of India on April 26 using his diplomatic passport.
Once the passport is revoked, he will not be able to fly through the normal channels. If he tries to use the revoked passport, he will be held and deported. “If he wants to come back, he will have to approach the nearest Indian embassy for a travel document that would enable him to return to India,” said an official.
Meanwhile, Deve Gowda asked his grandson to return to India immediately and surrender before police. “This is not an appeal... it is a warning. If he does not pay heed to this warning, he will have to face my anger and the anger of all his family members. The law will take care of the allegations against him, but not listening to the family will ensure his total isolation. If he has any respect left for me, he has to return immediately,” Gowda said.
Reacting to Siddaramaiah’s second missive to PM Modi, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said the Centre is ready to cooperate but there is a process to cancel the diplomatic passport.
Earlier, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said that the process to revoke passports, including diplomatic ones, involves a court order.
Legal question
Prajwal travelled to Germany on his diplomatic passport without political clearance, which is a violation of rules. According to the MEA, it can revoke the passport only if a court orders it to do so