BENGALURU: The Opposition BJP on Thursday demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to drop Home Minister G Parameshwara from the Cabinet as “the law and order situation in Karnataka has deteriorated”. Speaking to media persons, BJP state general secretary P Rajeev said police stations have become Congress offices and BJP leaders and workers were being targeted in the state.

Though many heinous crimes were reported daily, the Home Department has not issued any circular to the officials at the station level to take appropriate measures, he said. Hitting out the government over the police action against BJP Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja, Rajeev said 70 officials had gone to arrest him only for political reasons.

He said there was a conspiracy to act against Poonja by using parts of his speech made at a protest rally, though there was no criminal intent in whatever he had stated.