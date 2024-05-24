Process need to be followed to cancel Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport: Pralhad Joshi

KALABURAGI: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday that there are certain procedures that need to be followed to cancel the diplomatic passport of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and added that the Centre is ready to cooperate with the Karnataka government in bringing him back to the country.

Joshi said that diplomatic passports cannot be canceled all of a sudden. He said that the SIT probing the alleged sex scandal case has approached the court, urging it to cancel Prajwal’s diplomatic passport. He said that Prajwal should face the inquiry and, if found guilty, should be punished, he said.

He also hit out at CM Siddaramaiah, DyCM DK Shivakumar, and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara were yet to reply to his questions. “The first pen drive containing the obscene videos came out on April 21. Prajwal left for abroad on April 27. What were they (State Government) doing till then?” Joshi said, adding that the State Government failed to initiate action against Prajwal, fearing that they may lose the Vokkaliga votes.

Joshi also slammed West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for saying that she “will not accept” the order of the Calcutta High Court that cancelled all certificates to Other Backward Classes issued in Bengal since 2011 under the TMC rule. “This shows to what extent TMC and I.N.D.I.A bloc respect the Constitution, as courts are constituted as per the Constitution,” he added.