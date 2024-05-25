Backward classes certificates: No comments for now, says Kharge
KALABURAGI: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge evaded answering directly his opinion on the order of the Calcutta High Court that cancelled certificates to other backward classes issued in West Bengal since 2011 under the Trinamool Congress rule.
Speaking to the media on Friday, Kharge said he does not know on what criteria the certificates were issued and is not fully aware of the HC order. “It would be wrong to comment on the matter without having full knowledge of the issue. Also, when there are chances of appealing to the higher courts, like the Supreme Court, how can we treat the orders of the lower courts as final. We should wait before making comments until the higher courts pronounce their orders,” Kharge said.
On the Union Government not taking action on the two letters written by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the PM to help bring back Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and cancel his diplomatic passport, Kharge said that the State Government is handling the case efficiently and he would not comment on the matter.
Further, commenting on the PM’s statement that Mother Ganga has invited him to Kashi and he would be in power till 2047, the AICC President said that Narendra Modi might be in power permanently as he dips in the sea, bathes in the Ganga, goes to caves, and does tapas (meditation). “I do not know whether he would get good results for his tapas... but I believe in my work. I believe that we will get good results if we work properly. If Modi gets good results, though his work is corrupt, it is left to him,” he said. Without taking the name of PM Modi directly, Kharge said, “I will tell that don’t touch it as it is poison, but if the people touch it and taste it to test whether it is poison or not, it is left to them.”