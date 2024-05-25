Backward classes certificates: No comments for now, says Kharge

On the Union Government not taking action on the two letters written by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to the PM to help bring back Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and cancel his diplomatic passport, Kharge said that the State Government is handling the case efficiently and he would not comment on the matter.

Further, commenting on the PM’s statement that Mother Ganga has invited him to Kashi and he would be in power till 2047, the AICC President said that Narendra Modi might be in power permanently as he dips in the sea, bathes in the Ganga, goes to caves, and does tapas (meditation). “I do not know whether he would get good results for his tapas... but I believe in my work. I believe that we will get good results if we work properly. If Modi gets good results, though his work is corrupt, it is left to him,” he said. Without taking the name of PM Modi directly, Kharge said, “I will tell that don’t touch it as it is poison, but if the people touch it and taste it to test whether it is poison or not, it is left to them.”