Congress to make changes in Karnataka govt, KPCC after June 4?

BENGALURU: Post June 4, will there be changes in the KPCC and government?

There is talk of a possible cabinet reshuffle with a few non-performing ministers and those against whom there are complaints being dropped from the ministry. Also, ministers who have not worked for the victory of MP candidates in their constituencies too could be asked to leave, sources said.

But the changes would be minimal now, and a major reshuffle could be taken up after elections to local bodies, including BBMP, later this year. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah indicated recently that these crucial elections will be held after the Lok Sabha election results, they added.

Some leaders suggested that there could be major changes in the state Congress unit too. A comment by state party president and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at a recent party meeting that “How long will I last as party president”, has added grist to the rumour mill. Also, if the party wins more seats from North Karnataka as compared to the South in the Lok Sabha elections, there could be clamour from the leaders from those regions for better positions. Now, all the important posts, including that of chief minister, deputy chief minister and KPCC president, are held by leaders from southern parts of the state.