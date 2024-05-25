Eight die in Haveri, Chikkamagaluru road accidents

CHIKKAMAGALURU/HAVERI: Eight people died in two road accidents in Chikkamagaluru and Haveri districts on Friday.

Four members of a family died on the spot and 12 were injured in the accident involving two cars and a truck on NH 173 near Kottigehara in Chikkamagaluru district. They were travelling in Maruti Omni and Alto cars. After the van rammed the truck, the car hit the van from behind.

The deceased have been identified as Hampaiah, 65, Prema, 58, Manjaiah, 60, and Prabhakar, 45. The injured were shifted to hospitals in Mangaluru. They were returning to Channapatana village in Holalkere taluk after visiting temples in Dharmasthala.

Four members of a family died when their car fell off a bridge on the ou t skirts of Ranebennur in Haveri district.

The deceased have been identified as Suresh Jadi, 43, Ishwarya Barki, 16, Chetan Sumangadi, 7, and Prabhuraj Sumangadi, 45. Four people were injured in the accident.

Two were shifted to a private hospital in Davanagere. Two others were admitted to the government hospital in Ranebennur.