HD Kumaraswamy hits back at Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

“How would you feel if someone asked you that you had sent your son, Rakesh, to an intoxication party, and was responsible for his death? It is akin to what you have said about Deve Gowda. We have no history of doing politics in a mourning house,” he added. He questioned Siddaramaiah for not questioning DyCM DK Shivakumar with regard to the allegation of the circulation of the pen drives containing obscene videos even as the telephonic conversation between the latter with BJP leader and lawyer G Devaraje Gowda and former MP Shivarame Gowda exposed his involvement. He also alleged that former driver of Prajwal, Karthik Gowda, gave the pen drive to Shivakumar.

“There is no doubt that rape is inhuman. But, what about those perverts sharing the videos of girls who have been subjected to that brutality? Please don’t ever say I was practicing law again. A man who circulated the pen drive is sitting next to you. Don’t you know that “CD Shiva” circulated them in the streets for the purpose of elections. As a self-proclaimed Constitutional expert, would your conscience allow you to sit next to such a traitor?” he asked the CM.