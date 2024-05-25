Karnataka: Council Secretariat ignores Finance Department letter, violates recruitment rules

Secretariat sources said the notification has not been withdrawn yet and the process is still on. “Applications are being scrutinised and it is expected to be completed over the next few weeks,” the sources said. They said they will conduct interviews as it was “insisted” by higher authorities in the Council.

Meanwhile, a Bengaluru-based advocate has sent a legal notice to the Secretary and Additional Secretary of the Council, seeking details of the recruitment notification. A copy of the legal notice available with The New Indian Express says, “The advocate has been informed that large-scale corruption is taking place in the Council Secretariat by offering promises to the unemployed youth by receiving bribes from them, ensuring them highest marks in the interview. The reason for this is that the notification prescribes the mode of selection by interview, instead of merit.”

The advocate warned that if the notification is not withdrawn or no reply is filed to his letter, the matter will be brought before the concerned constitutional court by way of Public Interest Litigation against the concerned.

When contacted, Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti said these are sanctioned posts and the approval from the Finance Department is not needed. “The Finance Department has no power to write to the Council Chairman,” he added.

But he admitted that it was a mistake to mention in the notification that the recruitment would be through interviews. “We have received over 7,000 applications and they have paid money for the application through DD. We don’t know what to do at this juncture and we are seeking opinion from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) for rectification,” he added.