BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an early onset of South West Monsoon (SWM) in Kerala and Karnataka. It has also forecast rain in most parts of Karnataka till May-end. Earlier, the IMD stated that monsoon was likely to hit Kerala on June 4.

N Puviyarasan, director of IMD, Bengaluru, said with the advancement of various systems and formation of new systems, the onset of monsoon is likely to be advanced. It is likely to hit Kerala by May 30 and Karnataka by May 31. He said an advance or delay by five days would be considered whenever monsoon is forecast.

In 2023, against the normal rainfall of 831.8 mm from June to September (the SWM period), Karnataka received 678.4 mm, a deficit of 18%, according to IMD.