BBMP elections soon? Aspirants ask supporters to take up works in wards

BENGALURU : With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar asking party workers to gear up for local body elections after the Lok Sabha results, those who aspire to contest in the corporators’ election, have asked their supporters in the respective wards to intensify civic work.

Former mayor Manjunath Reddy said, “We had already approached the court against the previous BJP government for delaying BBMP polls. Now that Congress has come to power, local body polls and better civic administration will be given preference.”

Congress leader Abhilash Reddy, whose wife Shipla Abhilash Reddy represented the New Tippasandra ward, has asked the workers to reach out to all the residents and list out their priorities. “During the BJP’s tenure, delimitation of wards was done unscientifically, and village in the ward was divided. But Congress knocked off the old delimitation of wards, and restored earlier boundaries. We are happy about this decision. We are ready to face the BBMP polls now,” said Abhilash Reddy.

Shobha Gowda, who represented Vasanthapura ward in the city outskirts, said that since September 2020, there have been no corporators in BBMP council. Basic civic needs are being addressed with the help of Bengaluru Rural MP, DK Suresh. “People still come to the leaders, as engineers are not always available,” said Gowda.

However, former mayor and BJP leader from Basavanagudi ward Katte Sathyanarayana and BBMP’s former town planning chairman, AH Basavaraju suggested, “The government only says that it will hold local body elections, but after the outcome of LS polls on June 4, it will drag its feet.”