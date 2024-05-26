Bengaluru: Activist files private plaint against PM Modi  

BENGALURU : A private complaint has been filed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged hate speech in Rajasthan against the Muslim community.

Engineer and human rights activist Ziaurrahaman Nomani of Bengaluru filed the complaint with the registry of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on May 23.

The complaint has been listed for hearing on May 28. The 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (the special court for trial of cases against sitting as well as former MPs/MLAs triable by magistrate) will take a call on whether the complainant has made a prima facie case or not and proceed further.

Plaint against PM’s speech in Banswara

The complainant stated that he belongs to Muslim community and Modi made a derogatory speech at Banswara in Rajasthan on April 21, instigating people to treat the community members as intruding usurpers who have taken away the wealth of this nation for themselves. Modi had also threatened that if the Congress party comes to power at the Centre, it will take away the earnings of other communities and give them to Muslims, he stated.

The complaint has been registered under Sections 153A, 153B, 295A, 503, 504 and 505(2) of IPC.

The complainant claimed that he initially approached Amruthahalli police in Bengaluru, who informed him that they will not be able to file an FIR against Modi as it falls under the purview of the ECI. He approached the ECI to desist Modi from making such speeches and filed the private complaint with an appeal to the court to take cognisance of the offence and refer it for investigation.