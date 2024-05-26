Karnataka: Tiger mauls woman to death in HD Kote

MYSURU: A 48-year-old woman was allegedly mauled to death by a tiger IN HD Kote Taluk on Saturday night. The body was traced in the forest area in the wee hours of Sunday.

Chikki, the deceased, was from Maladavadi Haadi in N Beguru. Foresters said that the incident took place at Moorband Betta in HD Kote Taluk. She was rearing goats when the tiger attacked her. The feline had dragged her body into the forest. When she didn't return home, the family members, villagers and forest staff started the search.

Her mutilated body was found near the forest watch tower on Sunday morning. The foresters also found the pug marks of a tiger near the place. The Antarasante police are investigating the case.