Custodial death probe handed over to CID in Karnataka's Channagiri

DAVANAGERE: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will take over the investigation into the alleged death of a man in police custody in Channagiri on Friday, said Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth here on Sunday.

She said the district police have arrested 25 persons for vandalising the police station, attacking police personnel and damaging police vehicles, based on video evidence available with the police.

The accused have been charged under Sections 353 and 307 of IPC and were produced before court, which has handed them over to judicial custody. The accused are from Nalluru, Honnebaagi and Channagiri.

They were part of a mob that attacked the police station after an arrested person, Adil, died in police custody.

The postmortem on Adil’s body was conducted in the presence of a judge on Saturday and the report is expected in three days. The report will reveal the real cause of Adil’s death, she said.

Channagiri DySP Prashanth Munnoli has obtained all information on those who attacked the police station, in which 11 police personnel suffered injuries.

Six complaints have been registered over vandalising the police station, injuring police personnel and damaging police vehicles, she said.