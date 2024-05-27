Good monsoon this year, will arrive in Karnataka on June 5: IMD

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest forecast brings a glimmer of hope for Bengaluru and other districts facing severe water shortage. As per the latest IMD forecast, Karnataka is expected to experience a good monsoon season, which will greatly impact the agricultural sector and significantly help alleviate water scarcity in these regions. Earlier, IMD forecast indicated an early onset of monsoon in Karnataka, starting May 31.

However, the latest forecast predicts that monsoon in Karnataka will begin around June 5. All districts of the state, including Bengaluru, will continue to receive isolated and scattered rains for the next five days, till May 31, CS Patil, said a meteorologist at IMD.

This year, all districts across Karnataka are expected to receive high intensity rainfall, which will be distributed evenly, particularly in Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. However, there is a possibility that the monsoon could be delayed by another four to five days if there are changes due to cyclonic activity.