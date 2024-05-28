Disruptive tech in India will help secure boundaries

BENGALURU: There are only a few countries in the world focusing on emerging technology, and India is focusing on disruptive technologies like no other nation has done. Our quantum computing system which will be of extreme awareness and use is already in place. The government has made allocations for the same. Other disruptive technologies such as Machine Learning, blockchain, artificial intelligence, internet of things and more are being widely adopted said Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

He was speaking at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)- National Aerospace Limited (NAL) after laying the foundation stone of the Centre for Carbon Fiber and Prepregs (an indigenously developed technology) in Bengaluru. He also examined the flight of HANSA-NG (Next Generation), a two-seater, low-wing aircraft, with low noise emission that can be used by commercial pilots.

Addressing the officers at NAL, Dhankhar said, “The indigenous aircraft showcasing India’s ability to design and produce advanced aviation technology truly stands as a symbol of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.” He added that a country that was importing 100% of its defence equipment has today changed the tide and started exporting them, earning billions of dollars.