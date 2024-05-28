Karnataka BJP MLA demands high-level investigation on corruption

SHIVAMOGGA: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA SN Channabasappa on Monday alleged that corruption has reached new heights under the Congress government and Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd (KMVSTDCL) Superintendent Chandrashekharan’s suicide is proof of this.

“In his death note, Chandrashekharan has revealed that he received an oral order from the minister concerned to transfer the amount of the corporation and stated that around Rs 87 crore was misappropriated. The names of three officers JG Padmanabha, Parashuram and Shuchismitha were mentioned in the death note,” he said. Urging the government to take up a high-level investigation into the incident, he demanded immediate action against culprits and said he would write to the governor about this issue.

If the state government fails to take action, the party would launch an agitation, he warned. He alleged that it has become difficult for government employees to discharge their duties under the present government.