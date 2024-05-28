Karnataka: ‘Congress Kutumba’ to strengthen party at grassroots level

BENGALURU: To strengthen the party at the booth level, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is launching a new initiative, ‘Congress Kutumba’ (Congress Family). As part of the initiative, 50 party workers would be identified and enrolled in each booth and all party activities would involve these 50 booth workers, KPCC president and DyCM DK Shivakumar has said.

Speaking at the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at the KPCC office, Shivakumar said the Congress is launching a new initiative to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. All party leaders have to build and nurture the party workers in every booth, he said, adding that a meeting of the party workers has been convened for June 1. All party leaders must be prepared for this new initiative, Shivakumar said.

“The CM and I have decided to meet party workers every week from now on. I have already discussed this plan with the CM and we will organise these meetings soon. This meet is only for Congress workers and primary members,” the DyCM said.

Shivakumar said the government is not a 4-year government, it is a 10-year government and they have to prepare for this from now itself. He urged the party leaders and workers to work hard for the Council elections. “Our party must win all six seats. This will give us a majority in the Council and it will become easier for us to pass the Bills,” he said.

He told Congress workers that they have worked hard to bring the party to power in the state and he believes that “the people of the country have blessed I.N.D.I.A bloc and it would come to power in the country if EVMs function properly.”