Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara says SIT will arrest Prajwal once he returns to India

TUMAKURU/BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Monday said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will arrest Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, allegedly involved in the sex scandal, and interrogate him, as soon as he returns to India on May 31.

Speaking to reporters in Tumakuru, Dr Parameshwara said that the investigation will be conducted on the basis of the information and documents available with the SIT. “As the arrest warrant has already been issued, the arrest should be made as part of the investigation. Let Prajwal give whatever statement he wants to give to the SIT. Further action will be taken by the investigation team. Such an incident has never happened in the state. Let him come to the state first and face the investigation,” Dr Parameshwara said.

Prajwal should face the law: DyCM

Reacting to the development, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru said that Prajwal is free to say anything he wants to, but must face the law of the land once he returns.

Speaking to reporters at the KPCC office, Shivakumar said, “Prajwal Revanna may say whatever he wants to, but eventually he will have to face the law of the land once he lands.”

Shivakumar was reacting to Prajwal Revanna’s allegation in the video clip that the case against him was a conspiracy of the Congress.

“I don’t have much information on Prajwal Revanna’s video. But I learnt it from the media. No matter what he says, he doesn’t have a choice but to present himself before the SIT. The law will take its course in the case. Rahul Gandhi has spoken about Prajwal based on media reports... there is nothing wrong with it. Time will answer Prajwal’s allegations against Rahul Gandhi,” the DyCM said.