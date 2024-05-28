Karnataka: ST corporation official ends life, blames MD, 2 others

SHIVAMOGGA: Superintendent of Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd (KMVSTDCL) P Chandrashekharan, 48, ended his life by hanging at his house here on Sunday.

Chandrashekharan, who hailed from Shivamogga city, worked at the head office of the corporation (KMVSTDCL) at Vasant Nagar in Bengaluru.

In a note, Chandrashekharan blamed JG Padmanabha, managing director of KMVSTDCL, and his associates Parashurama G Durgannanavar, accounts officer of KMVSTDCL, and Shuchismitha Ravul, an officer of a public sector bank’s branch on MG Road in Bengaluru, for his death.

In the note, he stated that he got a direction (an oral instruction from the minister concerned) to transfer money from the corporation to an account in the public sector bank.

Subsequently, Rs 25 crore was transferred to the account on March 4, Rs 25 crore on March 6, Rs 44 crore on March 21, Rs 43.33 crore from the state’s treasury account, and Rs 50 crore on May 21. Padmanabha used to exert pressure to transfer the money, he alleged.

This was a conspiracy, which he failed to understand. When he visited the bank along with Padmanabha, they were told that the money transfered to the account had already been withdrawn. The record showed that the money was withdrawn after relevant documents were signed by the MD and the accounts officer, Chandrashekharan stated in the note.