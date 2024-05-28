May win 17 out of 28 LS seats in Karnataka: BJP assessment

BENGALURU: With a week left for the announcement of Lok Sabha election results on June 4, BJP’s internal assessment has indicated a sure shot victory for BJP-JDS candidates in 17 out of 28 seats in the state.

The assessment is based on inputs from party workers at booth level and leaders at taluk and district levels, sources said. Interestingly, it is not hopeful of a win for Hassan JDS MP Prajwal Revanna, allegedly involved in a sex scandal that is rocking the political sphere in the state.

JDS state president and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy from Mandya and Malleshbabu from Kolar as JDS candidates and Dr CN Manjunath, son-in-law of former PM HD Deve Gowda, from Bengaluru Rural, are expected to win, it predicted. BJP may get 11 seats out of 14 from South Karnataka that went to the polls on April 26 in the second phase. Remaining six seats will be from the 14 seats of North Karnataka, where polling was held in the third phase on May 7.

The party may have faced a drubbing in the Kalyana-Karnataka region. The victories in South Karnataka, including four seats of Bengaluru, have been attributed to the BJP-JDS alliance working effectively, especially in the Old Mysuru region, which is the Vokkaliga bastion. The poor performance in the north, especially Kalyana-Karnataka, might be because of the five guarantees working in favour of Congress candidates.

The BJP assessment states that the party has safeguarded its seats in Malnad-Coastal Karnataka and Mumbai-Karnataka regions.

In the 2019 LS polls, BJP won 25 seats, JDS and Congress one each, while one independent too got elected.